QUIZ: Can you spot digital dating abuse?

Digital Dating Abuse is growing into a concerning trends for teens and families.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Digital dating abuse is when someone uses technology to bully, harass, stalk or intimidate a partner.

TikTok, Apple Air Tags and Zillow surfing are just some of the technological tools being used when it comes to digital dating abuse.

Caitlin Tully, a training supervisor for the Center for Family Safety and Healing, said at its core, digital abuse is about controlling a partner.

“From 2019 to 2020, there was a 101% increase in reports of digital dating abuse,” Tully said. “We know that throughout the course of the pandemic, we’ve definitely seen a rise in reports nationally.”

That's Not Cool is an organization dedicated to reducing teen dating violence due to technology and raising awareness for healthy online teen relationships.

The organization designed Cool Not Cool, an interactive quiz that displays different scenarios involving teen dating. The user can choose whether the provided scenario is right or wrong to do in a relationship.