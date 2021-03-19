One year of whimsy with Bonnie Bowen, 91 years young

Bowen painted a watercolor each day of the shutdown in 2020.

As the country was shutting down one year ago, many people sought out inspiration to find a light at the end of the tunnel.

Bonnie Bowen’s inspiration came from our frontline workers, as she created her first watercolor of the pandemic.

Her painting, which turned into a daily piece to look forward to, soon became an inspiration to the thousands who followed Bowen’s journey.

At 91 years young, Bowen painted a watercolor each day of the shutdown in 2020.

“It feels like the year has flown by but it’s probably because I’ve been drawing pictures every day and that makes it go faster,” Bowen said.

She continued, even as she came down with COVID-19, herself.

“I’m just glad it’s over, for one thing,” she said. “COVID did hit me hard but I bounced back and I’m doing well now and so there is hope for everybody that does come in contact with the disease.”

Now that Bowen is rounding one year of watercolors, she doesn’t have plans to stop, she said.

“I had a dream that I was drawing until the day I die so hopefully I do that,” Bowen said.

Bowen’s art has been turned into everything from t-shirts to calendars, raising money for a variety or local nonprofits.