Man killed by police in north Columbus shooting

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation into the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed by police early Tuesday morning after a shooting in the Cranbrook neighborhood in north Columbus, according to police.

Officers received a call around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a suspicious vehicle on Oberlin Drive.

Police told 10TV about 20 minutes one officer fired shots.

A man was hit by gunfire and taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died. He has not been identified.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. are scheduled to hold a press conference about the shooting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.