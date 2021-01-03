2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-71 south in north Columbus

I-71 south is closed at 17th Avenue. Expect delays throughout the morning commute.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on I-71 south in north Columbus early Monday morning.

The crash involving multi-vehicles happened around 3:15 a.m. I-71 southbound is shut down at 17th Avenue. Authorities told 10TV one of the vehicles was going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-71 south.

Columbus police said one person was pronounced dead on the scene and the second person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition where they later died. The third person was taken to Grant Medical Center as a precaution.

Police are working to determine what caused the crash and why someone was driving northbound in the southbound lanes.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

To avoid the area drivers can take I-270 or SR-315.