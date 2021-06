Officers were called to the shooting just before 3:55 a.m. to the 700 block of Canonby Place.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died and another person was injured in a shooting that happened in Franklinton Friday morning, according to police.

Authorities said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center where they later died at 4:30 a.m. Another person was grazed and treated at the scene, police said.