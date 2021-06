Crews pulled the woman from the fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was critically injured in an apartment fire in southeast Columbus on Monday evening.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire says firefighters went to the 4500 block of Refugee Road just before 7:50 p.m.

Neighbors called 911 after noticing smoke coming from an apartment.

Crews pulled the woman from the fire. She was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.