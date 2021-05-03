One of two suspects in Polaris Fashion Place shootout identified, arrest warrant issued

Law enforcement was called to the mall around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside the mall.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the two suspects wanted in connection to a shootout inside Polaris Fashion Place on March 3 has been identified as 21-year-old Anthony Truss Jr. and police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police are still working to identify the second suspect.

Columbus police said there was a shootout inside Carter's in the lower section of the mall.

No one was hurt.

Columbus police initially said they knew who the suspects were but later asked for help from the public in identifying them.

Truss is 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.