Man injured in Hilltop shooting

A man is injured after being shot in the Hilltop early Sunday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in the Hilltop early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Eureka Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, according to police. He was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment, his current condition is unknown.

Columbus police said it is unclear what led to the shooting. At this time, no arrests have been made.