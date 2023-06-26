1 killed, 1 critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting

Police said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Monday in the Argyle Park neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in northeast Columbus Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, Columbus police located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:15 p.m., and the other was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers said no arrests have been made.