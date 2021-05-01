One dead after being shot while driving in north Columbus

Columbus police say they received a call from the fire station located in the 1400 block of Oakland Park Avenue around 9:30 on a reported shooting.

One person is dead after a shooting near a fire station in north Columbus Saturday night.

Columbus police say they received a call from the Columbus Division of Fire station located in the 1400 block of Oakland Park Avenue around 9:30 on a reported shooting.

One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition where they later died at 10:09 p.m.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says someone was shot while driving a car and then crashed through the front fence of the fire station.