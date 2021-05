Columbus police say they were called to the 4600 block of Glen Grove Lane around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

One person has died after being shot in northeast Columbus Saturday night.

Columbus police say they were called to the 4600 block of Glen Grove Lane around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found an individual who had been shot in the head.

The person was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center where they were later pronounced at 10:02 p.m.