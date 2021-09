Columbus police say they received a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Jolliff Street around 10:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting near Galloway Wednesday night.

Columbus police say they received a report of a shooting in the 6000 block of Jolliff Street around 10:30 p.m.

One person was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.