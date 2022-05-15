ODNR: Hiker dies after falling from overlook at state nature preserve in Hocking County

The Hocking County Coroner is working to determine the man's identity. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man died while hiking at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR officials said the man fell from the overlook at Conkles Hollow and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hocking County Coroner is working to determine the man's identity. ODNR is investigating the incident.

In a news release about the incident, ODNR reminded all visitors to Hocking Hills State Park and Conkle's Hollow State Nature Preserve to stay on trails and follow park safety instructions.