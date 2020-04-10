Police: Suspect sought after woman robbed, assaulted on Olentangy Trail

Police said the woman was able to signal for help as she was pulled toward the woods by the suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a woman on the Olentangy Trail.

Police said the woman was walking on the Olentangy Trail, north of Dublin Road, around 11 a.m. on October 3 when a man approached her from behind.

The man showed he had a small black handgun, grabbed the woman and took her cell phone, police said.

He pulled her toward the woods but she was able to signal for help when someone jogged by, according to police.

The jogger found two other men to help and as they approached the suspect, he ran away, heading south on the trail.

The woman and the people who helped her ran north and called police.

Police said the suspect is a Black man, around 28 to 35 years old, 5-feet 10 inches tall and has a medium build.

He has lighter brown eyes and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, green sweatpants, blue and white Nike Jordan shoes and a blue medical mask.