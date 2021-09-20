x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Olentangy Orange High School soccer player hospitalized after sustaining neck injury during game

The junior varsity sophomore player’s neck was injured during a game, the district said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Olentangy Orange High School soccer player is in the hospital after the district says he was injured during a game on Saturday. 

The junior varsity sophomore player’s neck was injured while he was playing, according to a social media post from the district. 

The student was taken to Nationwide Children’s hospital, where a district spokesperson says he continues to be treated. 

“We are very concerned about our student’s health, and we wish him well as he continues to recover,” it reads in a statement from the district. 

The extent of the student’s injuries are unknown at this time. 

The Orange Athletic Booster Club is asking for donations to the student’s family. 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles