Olentangy Orange High School soccer player hospitalized after sustaining neck injury during game

The junior varsity sophomore player’s neck was injured during a game, the district said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Olentangy Orange High School soccer player is in the hospital after the district says he was injured during a game on Saturday.

The junior varsity sophomore player’s neck was injured while he was playing, according to a social media post from the district.

The student was taken to Nationwide Children’s hospital, where a district spokesperson says he continues to be treated.

“We are very concerned about our student’s health, and we wish him well as he continues to recover,” it reads in a statement from the district.

The extent of the student’s injuries are unknown at this time.