Olentangy Local School District breaking ground on 17th elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Olentangy Local School District is breaking ground on another elementary school in the district.

The school says the new addition is being built in response to continued enrollment growth throughout the district. The school, which is not yet named, costs approximately $31.6 million and will sit at the intersection of Peachblow and Piatt Roads in Berlin Township.

The land was donated by Evans Farm, according to the school.

Enrollment has reportedly grown by over 500 students between the district’s preschool and fifth grade since the opening of Shale Meadows Elementary School in 2021. This will be the 17th elementary school in the district.

Construction, which will begin on April 3, 2023, is being done by Robertson Construction Services. The district anticipates the building to be completed by the fall of 2024.