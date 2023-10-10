Olentangy High School principal placed on paid administrative leave

Principal Robert Griffiths is in his sixth year as principal of the school and his 22nd in the district.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The principal of Olentangy High School was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The Olentangy Local School District says they have launched an internal investigation.

Principal Robert Griffiths is in his sixth year as principal of the school and his 22nd in the district.

A written statement from the district said that the situation does not concern the safety of students or affect academic integrity at OHS.

The full statement is included below:

“Olentangy High School Principal Robert Griffiths has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective October 9, 2023. The District is conducting an ongoing investigation. Please be assured this situation does not concern the safety of students or affect academic integrity at OHS.

“Olentangy Schools is committed to our mission to facilitate maximum learning for every student. The district cannot comment further at this time.”