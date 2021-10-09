Oktoberfest is back this year after taking hiatus during the pandemic

Columbus Oktoberfest will kick off Friday night and run through the weekend at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grab your stein and Lederhosen because Oktoberfest is back this year.

The annual Columbus Oktoberfest will kick off Friday night with their famous Keg Tapping followed by a weekend-long of authentic German dancing, music and food.

For the adults, there will be a craft beer garten and wine garten.

Saturday and Sunday will kick off the Gemutlichkei Games where professionals and amateurs will compete in keg presses, keg holds and a keg toss.

There will also be contests held during the weekend ranging from a yodeling contest to the stein hoist contest.

Oktoberfest will also have day-long events for the kids at the Kinderplatz area.

There will be an arts and crafts area, bouncy inflatables and even a parade on Sunday afternoon.