Oktoberfest is back this year after taking hiatus during the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grab your stein and Lederhosen because Oktoberfest is back this year.
The annual Columbus Oktoberfest will kick off Friday night with their famous Keg Tapping followed by a weekend-long of authentic German dancing, music and food.
For the adults, there will be a craft beer garten and wine garten.
Saturday and Sunday will kick off the Gemutlichkei Games where professionals and amateurs will compete in keg presses, keg holds and a keg toss.
There will also be contests held during the weekend ranging from a yodeling contest to the stein hoist contest.
Oktoberfest will also have day-long events for the kids at the Kinderplatz area.
There will be an arts and crafts area, bouncy inflatables and even a parade on Sunday afternoon.
Admission is free with $10 parking at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. The festival will run Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. The event is cashless this year.
You can find more information and their list of events here.