OSHP identify pilot killed in Champaign County plane crash

The pilot of a plane was killed in a crash in Champaign County Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened just after 2:45 p.m. in between Urbana and Springfield, near U.S. Route 68 and Hickory Grove Road.

The crash involving a single-engine Socata TBM-700 was reported around 2:45 p.m. and the Federal Aviation Association and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

“The aircraft was en route from Erie-Ottawa International Airport in Port Clinton, Ohio, to Lunken Airport in Cincinnati,” according to a statement from the FAA.

The pilot, later identified as 68-year-old Martin Beerman, of Sandusky, was the only person onboard the plane at the time of the crash.