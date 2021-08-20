OSHP identify pilot killed in Champaign County plane crash

The pilot of a plane was killed in a crash in Champaign County Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP said the crash happened just after 2:45 p.m. in between Urbana and Springfield, near U.S. Route 68 and Hickory Grove Road.
The crash involving a single-engine Socata TBM-700 was reported around 2:45 p.m. and the Federal Aviation Association and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
“The aircraft was en route from Erie-Ottawa International Airport in Port Clinton, Ohio, to Lunken Airport in Cincinnati,” according to a statement from the FAA.
The pilot, later identified as 68-year-old Martin Beerman, of Sandusky, was the only person onboard the plane at the time of the crash.
U.S. 68 is closed in both directions in the area of the crash.