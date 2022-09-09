'It's madness out here': Johnstown residents concerned about impact Intel will have on area

Residents said they worry about quality-of-life changes.

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — It's the biggest development to hit Johnstown since its founding in 1813.

Intel's $20 billion investment to build two fabs in Johnstown's backyard is raising many concerns from locals who say they've already seen increased traffic, increased housing prices and they worry that they may lose their small town feel.

"It's a good thing for Ohio, it's a good thing for our students, our young folks, maybe I want it, but not here, " said Betsy Langley, a Johnstown business owner.

Residents said they're not against Intel coming, but they are not happy with the way the deal came about without any public input and the fact that local politicians signed non-disclosure agreements.

"I feel comfortable with Intel being in the area, but I don't feel comfortable with how it's been done. That's the problem here. We've been sold out, so we don't trust anybody, we can't trust anybody," said Sarah Hysell.

Inside the Dashing Diner on Main Street, owner Tiffany Hollis said people are still upset over how President Joe Biden characterized the land that Intel now owns when he mentioned in a speech back in March.

Biden said "40 minutes east of Columbus, Ohio, you'll find 1,000 empty acres of land."

"That stung deeply. That wasn't empty land. That was farmland," Hollis said.

There are bigger concerns residents say this area hasn't addressed. Residents have already seen an increase in traffic and say it will only get worse if the roads aren't widened.

"It's an absolute nightmare living out here. What about U.S. 62 and U.S. 37? No one is talking about expanding those roads," Hysell said.

Residents also worry about the impact Intel could have on the price of their homes.

"With more people coming in, housing is going to go up. Taxes are going up, property taxes are going to go up, we have our business property tax, our home property tax. It's scary, " Langley said.

Then there's the pressure they say of being asked to sell.

"We are being inundated with people trying to buy our homes and to push us to buy our homes. I've got two investors that sent me voice mails this week asking to buy my home. It's madness out here," Hysell said.

For now, the hope is that by the time Intel starts production in 2025, the issues of today will be addressed.

The question is will Johnstown solve them in time.