Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted reflects on economy, jobs, controversial tweet in 2021

Lt. Governor Jon Husted sits down with 10TV’s Clay Gordon to discuss the year-in-review.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio is still recovering from the toughest point of the pandemic on businesses, jobs, and the economy. The recovery is going faster than Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor expected.

“It went from 2020, when we didn't know what we were dealing with to a crisis that we didn't know what the solution was to managing the solution in 2021. The vaccine changed it all,” said Lieutenant Governor Husted.

“In 2021, we had access to a vaccine that worked that either kept you from getting sick, or at least limited the opportunity that you would get severely sick, which could enable people to resume much of their normal lives to go back to work, to do family gatherings to begin to socialize and resume the lives that they remembered. And in so, instead of being in crisis management, we were an opportunity management.”

The pandemic caused many in Ohio’s workforce to reevaluate their careers, causing some to leave industries forced to shut down during surges of COVID-19, or leave the workforce altogether, or retire early.

“We're creating jobs in Ohio faster than we can find people to fill them,” said Husted. “Just to put this in perspective. On unemployment compensation, we have 50,000 people in Ohio, which is really historically low. We have 150,000 jobs just in Ohio Means Jobs that pay $50,000 a year or more, 250,000 jobs total. I can't believe how quickly we've recovered. Frankly, I remember sitting there during the pandemic, where we two weeks earlier, had record low unemployment. And then in literally in a two-week period went to record high unemployment, I thought it would take a decade to recover. Largely, we are recovered in terms of people who want jobs being able to find them. But we still have challenges.”

Husted says the state has created programs and incentives to get people back to work, and back to Ohio.

“Through JobsOhio, we're literally pushing out job opportunities to people who maybe grew up here, went to college here, used to work here. We scrape the data off of the job postings and the resume sheets that are out there,” said Husted. “We're also paying bonuses to high schools to graduate more students with industry-recognized credentials. With Ohio to Work, we're focusing on people maybe who are leaving, who are on TANF (Temporary Assitance for Needy Families), who are maybe recovering from an addiction or leaving incarceration to get them connected to jobs. We're literally trying to connect everybody that we can into the economy to get them working because we can't grow the economy until we grow the workforce.”

A distraction to the Lieutenant Governor’s economic recovery efforts in the state stemmed around a tweet he shared on March 26 with an article about former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield telling CNN he believes the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, despite having no evidence.

This led to a letter sent to him by members of the Asian-American community in Upper Arlington during a time when the #StopAsianHate movement was gaining traction after hate crimes against Asians picked up after the pandemic was being blamed on China.

10TV’s Clay Gordon revisited the controversial comments with Husted to see if he would have handled the situation any differently.