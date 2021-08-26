OhioHealth to temporarily pause some elective procedures amid statewide rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

OhioHealth says, if necessary, it can transfer patients to its other hospitals in an effort to make additional capacity.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OhioHealth has announced it will temporarily pause elective surgeries that require overnight stays at some of its hospitals in response to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state.

In a release, a spokesperson with OhioHealth said its hospitals are experiencing an increase of patients being treated for the virus. This surge comes as OhioHealth is already busy treating patients who have not tested positive for COVID-19.

“Due to the fluid nature of this fourth surge, we will continually monitor capacity and pause or resume elective surgeries with an overnight stay as needed,” it reads in the release.

The announcement comes following a warning from health officials at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, who said just last week that hospitals could begin to eliminate elective care and outpatient services if hospitalizations continue to increase.

Data provided from the Ohio Department of Health shows, as of last Thursday, one in seven patients in the ICU is being treated for COVID-19 across the state.

