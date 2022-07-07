OhioHealth to lay off more than 600 IT, administrative employees

In a statement sent Thursday, the spokesperson said about 637 jobs in the technology and revenue departments will be eliminated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OhioHealth will lay off more than 600 employees from two departments over the course of three to five months as the company looks into external services to fulfill those needs, the company confirmed to 10TV.

The spokesperson explained that this move would allow OhioHealth to secure the technology and innovation needed from external partners to deliver a more personalized and patient-centric experience without taking away from previous investments.

OhioHealth said it has done its best to inform employees of the change ahead of time and will help employees affected by this change. Some of the support include providing outplacement support, training, and temporary salary and benefits after their employment ends.

"We have also been intentional in providing every person with as much notice as possible that their role will be eliminated. Our goal is to support every person as they transition to their next opportunity," the statement said in part.

Full Statement from OhioHealth

“To continue to be a leading healthcare system committed to providing the best possible patient experience, we have made the decision to engage external partners to provide some services that we currently provide in house. This strategy will enable us to secure the skills, technology, expertise and innovation required to deliver a best-in-class, patient-centric, personalized healthcare experience without taking away from investments we are already making at the bedside.

"This change will lead to the elimination of 637 jobs in Information Technology and Revenue Cycle Management over the next 3-5 months.