Nearly 60 OhioHealth employees to be laid off in November

OhioHealth is laying off 58 more associates after cutting 637 positions in July.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — OhioHealth announced the latest round of layoffs on Sept. 1 in a letter, stating that they will be laying off approximately 58 associates.

These layoffs come at the heels of the company's previous announcement in July where they laid off about 637 IT and administrative employees.

In a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Service's Rapid Response Unit, Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth released that 56 of the 58 employees currently work from home. The other two employees work at the Blom Administrative campus in Columbus and Athens Medical Associates in Athens.

The company said the positions being eliminated are remote so there is no obligation to notify employees through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, however, they have provided notice out of caution.

All 58 workers are expected to be laid off Nov. 4, 2022, according to OhioHealth's letter. Those who are being laid off have been or will be notified of the layoff date.

The following list contains the positions being eliminated:

Accounts Receivable Specialist, 39

Accounts Receivable Specialist - Senior, 3

Senior Accounts Receivable Specialist, 2

Coder I, 2

Coder II, 6

Accounts Receivable Manager, 2

Patient Financial Services Manager, 1