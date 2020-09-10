Ohioans receive voter registration applications for out-of-state recipients

The Ohio Secretary of State calls the failure “unacceptable and only confuses potential voters.”

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — What started as a trip to the mailbox ended in utter confusion.

“Well, let’s see, I believe I received it on Monday,” Michael Meyer said.

It showed up to Meyer’s house earlier this week. Last week, one ended up in Dina Moore’s mailbox.

“My 17-year-old daughter received a piece of mail,” she said.

Both pieces of mail had the correct address for the Fairfield County homes. Once opened, though, both pieces of mail had all the wrong information pre-printed on them, including names, addresses and dates of birth.

The pieces of mail were a voter’s registration application. Moore’s applicant lived in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Meyer’s applicant lived in Shamokin, Pennsylvania.

The mail was sent by the same sender: Civitech.

According to its website, Civitech is a public benefit corporation that builds solutions for candidates, activists and local and state governments. It says its tools provide a streamlined process for registering to vote and requesting vote-by-mail ballots.

“It makes me feel like I’m really not trusting this mail-in system at all,” Moore said.

Both Moore and Meyer say what’s also concerning is that both of the applications sent to their homes were addressed to their children who are not even old enough to vote.

“We already have enough issues to deal with and enough concerns,” Meyer said. “Now you’re throwing this in here [and] totally throwing off the credibility.”

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s Office recently tweeted saying it is aware of Civitech and "while the company is not affiliated with our office or any county board, their failure is unacceptable and only confuses potential voters.”

“We do not need more confusion,” Moore said.

Another concern is the people listed on the pieces of mail, wondering if they ever received their application in time to register to vote.

“I used to vote by mail-in but I don’t do it any longer,” Meyer said. “I’ll go in person.”

Concern has already been casted and Moore and Meyer say when the results come out so will the doubts.

“I don’t see how you get it straightened out,” Moore said. “I just don’t see how.”