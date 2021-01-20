Ohioans voice range of emotions concerning new Biden presidency

More than 1,000 comments flooded Facebook, Wednesday, following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 1,000 comments flooded Facebook, Wednesday, following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Some Ohioans say they fear the new president will doom America, while others view Biden and Harris as the faces of unity in the country.

Many people expressed concerns and worries about losing freedoms like religion and speech. They also worry about the national debt, taxes and gas prices going up.

Overwhelmingly, Ohioans who do not support Biden say they fear the economy will collapse.

Others, though, view the new presidency as a time for unity and the end of division.