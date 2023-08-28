Zach Bryan to headline Buckeye Country Superfest 2024

Buckeye Country Superfest 2024 will take place June 22, 2024, at Ohio Stadium.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grammy-nominated country artist Zach Bryan will headline next year's Buckeye Country Superfest.

Bryan served in the U.S. Navy before rising to fame in the country music world. He's tallied 6.8 global streams and is known for his hit songs "Heading South" and Something in the Orange."

Appearing alongside Bryan will be award-winning singer and songwriter Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours and special guests Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner.

Buckeye Country Superfest 2024 will take place June 22, 2024, at Ohio Stadium.

Nearly 64,000 country music fans turned out for the 2023 Superfest in May.