Youngstown police: One dead, multiple injured at nightclub early Saturday

Details are still unfolding, but police say they are investigating more than one person shot.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown Police tell 3News affiliate WFMJ that one person is dead, and many others are injured after a shooting at Utopia Video Nightclub on Midlothian Boulevard. Police tell 3News the first call for the shooting came in around 1:30 am, for reports of more than at least one person shot.

One man was killed, and another male and female were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, WFMJ reports. The extent of those injuries is unclear.

There is also no word on what led up to the gunfire or whether police have a suspect in custody at the moment. Police told news crews on scene that they were met with a large crowd consisting of about 300 to 500 people.

Detectives remain on scene processing what they're calling a large crime scene. Officers tell WFMJ they did not fire any shots during the incident.