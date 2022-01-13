Yost announces $10,000 grants for communities to start 'John schools'

Dave Yost said that his office will provide $10,000 each to 10 qualifying communities that want to create a sex-buyer education program.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced his office has created a guide for courts and communities who want to establish "John schools" and access to grants to help fund 10 programs throughout the state on Thursday.

Last spring, the state passed a bill that heightened penalties against those who buy sex, including a mandatory sentence of going to John school and increased fines.

Since the program is now a mandate, the state needs more schools.

At Yost's third annual Human Trafficking Summit, the attorney general said that his office will provide $10,000 each to 10 qualifying communities that want to create a sex-buyer education program.

“If traffickers and their customers thought COVID-19 would ease the pressure we’re putting on them, they were wrong,” Yost said. “And the pressure won’t ease this year, either. We’re going to bring the pain, and we’re going to bring the justice.”