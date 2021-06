Wilberforce University cancels debt for 2020, 2021 grads

The class of 2020 and class of 2021 at Wilberforce University in Ohio got a huge surprise during graduation.

There are usually lots of cheers and applause at university commencements. But 2020 and 2021 graduates of Wilberforce University, a school affiliated with the African Methodist Episcopal Church, had an extra reason to celebrate during their ceremony May 29 in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Their president announced that any debts they still owed to the historically Black university had been forgiven.

Elfred Anthony Pinkard told the graduates they “represent the best of your generation" and the university wants to give them a “fresh start.”