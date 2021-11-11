Gov. DeWine pays tribute to fallen Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak on Veterans Day

Edison High School, which is Soviak's alma mater, is hosting a Veterans Day assembly today.

MILAN, Ohio — As the nation pays tribute on this Veterans Day to those who’ve served, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is attending two different events within the state Thursday morning.

First, Gov. DeWine will visit Edison High School stopped in Milan to participate in their Veterans Day assembly at 9:15 a.m. Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, who was among 13 service members killed in an Afghanistan attack in August, graduated from the school back in 2017.

“He joined the Navy to make a difference," Gov. DeWine said of Soviak. "He made a difference. He faced incredible risk to help his fellow Americans and our allies. ... We continue to think about him. We continue to mourn him. We continue to remember his family. We also remember the other families in Ohio who have lost men and women who have served in our armed forces. To all those who died in service to our country, all of them represented the different faces of Ohio.”

We streamed live video of the Edison High School assembly, which you can watch in the player below:

“In Maxton’s final days, he spent his time helping others stay alive as he had developed a passion for protecting and saving the lives of others," his oldest sister said during the funeral, which was held in September at the Edison High School Stadium. "So much so, that he was willing to risk his own life and made the ultimate sacrifice. So, for everyone who wants to honor Maxton’s memory, this is what I have to offer you: Go live. Fill the book of your life with stories. Push yourself to do something that scares you. Go bigger. Go harder. Most importantly of all, love fiercely.”

Following that event, Gov. DeWine will travel to Sandusky where he will visit the Ohio Veterans Home to participate in their Veterans Day program at 11:15 a.m. Gov. DeWine is expected to address the media after the event concludes.