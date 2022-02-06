U.S. Coast Guard rescues 18 people after Lake Erie ice floe breaks away in northwest Ohio

The Coast Guard said the ice floe broke away from land while people were snowmobiling and riding ATVs on the lake just after 12 p.m.

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — Eighteen people were rescued Sunday afternoon after they were trapped on Lake Erie ice off of Catawba Island in northwest Ohio, according to the U.S Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said the ice floe broke away from land while people were snowmobiling and riding ATVs on the lake just after 12 p.m.

The Coast Guard says an Air Station Detroit helicopter noticed the large group of people on the ice floe.

Coast Guard Station Marblehead's airboat also assisted in the rescue as did a private citizen who had an airboat on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a warning for people to stay off the ice on Lake Erie. Wind gusts this weekend have made it likely that ice floes will break away from the shore, the weather service said.