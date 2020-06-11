Changes made to annual in-person races to adapt to COVID-19 precautions

Working to bring in-person races back safely, during the pandemic.

DELAWARE COUNTY – COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the State of Ohio but some are looking for ways to adapt.

Delaware County is working to bring in-person races back after many went virtual this year out of concern for the spread of COVID-19.

One of those upcoming races is the annual Powell Turkey Trot 4 Miler.

“From what we’ve gotten feedback from, everybody gets it. You know, this year, it’s just different. There’s no easy solutions. Everyone’s trying to have a good, safe race,” said Marshall Jackson, the Powell Turkey Trot race director.

In working with the City of Powell and the Delaware County Health Department, Marshall and other race organizers came up with the several changes for this year’s race.

There is an option to run the race virtually

A cap at 450 runners in the live race

Three separate in-person race windows to choose from upon signing up

Prizes for the top three male and female finishers will be sent in the mail

Packet pickup will happen prior to race day

Runners are asked to stay in their car until ready to run and to wear a mask until on the course

There won’t be any gathering at the finish line, which will be separate from the start line

“The health district, they’ve been great to work with, but they were pretty adamant that, ‘Hey, you need to do this, this and this in order to have a good race,’” Jackson said.

10TV also reached out to the Delaware County Health Department to ask about the safety precautions being taken in order to host in-person races once again.

One key aspect, according to Dustin Kent, residential services program manager for Delaware County Health, is that the Powell Turkey Trot and other upcoming live races are shorter races, with spaced out start times.

“5ks are really easy. There’s no contact points. There’s no ball to exchange – there’s nothing to exchange, and they’re outdoor events,” Kent said. “So, we don’t have to worry about indoor air quality filtering or any of those other issues.”

The upcoming races are being treated like a cross country race, since receiving guidance from the Ohio Department of Health back in August, Kent said.

“We’re going to follow the state guidance that comes from the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health,” he said. “We have regular phone calls and statewide meetings and we’ll follow that guidance.”

Marshall also stressed that anyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask should not come down to the race and should choose the virtual option instead.

“If you’re going to do the in-person {race}, you’re going to have to follow the rules,” he said.

Other live races in Delaware County have included, the Powell Beer Run, held on October 3, another 5k held at Liberty Park on October 30, the Delaware Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving and the Fantasy of Lights, which is in its review process right now, Kent added.