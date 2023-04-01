NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in western Ohio early Saturday

On Friday night, a strong system brought severe weather across the Midwest region.

TROY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in western Ohio early Saturday.

On Friday night, a strong system brought severe weather across the Midwest region. The strongest line of storms and the greatest risk of severe weather arrived overnight between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

In Miami County, a tornado was confirmed to have touched down around Troy shortly after 1 a.m., according to NWS.

NWS says they are working to gather data, but they believe the tornado was likely at the high end of an EF0 or the low end of an EF1.

EF0 tornadoes fall between 65 and 85 mph, while EF1, a moderate tornado, often fall between 86 and 110 mph.

Another tornado occurred in Auglaize County between Wapakoneta and Uniopolis, NWS confirmed. It touched down in the early morning hours.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.