Top Thrill Dragster will not open in 2022

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The tallest and fastest roller coaster at Cedar Point will not open for the 2022 season.

A banner at the top of Top Thrill Dragster's ride page on Cedar Point's website said the ride will be closed for the upcoming season.

Last August, a Michigan woman was struck in the head by an L-shaped bracket that came loose from one of the trains while waiting in line.

The bracket is known as a flag plate, which is attached to the back of each train and acts as a sensor to help the ride's operating system monitor where vehicles are on the track.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but the details surrounding her injuries were never released.

The ride was shut down for the rest of the 2021 season due to the incident.