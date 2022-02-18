Top Thrill Dragster will not open in 2022

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The tallest and fastest roller coaster at Cedar Point will not open for the 2022 season.
A banner at the top of Top Thrill Dragster's ride page on Cedar Point's website said the ride will be closed for the upcoming season.
Last August, a Michigan woman was struck in the head by an L-shaped bracket that came loose from one of the trains while waiting in line.
The bracket is known as a flag plate, which is attached to the back of each train and acts as a sensor to help the ride's operating system monitor where vehicles are on the track.
The woman was taken to a hospital, but the details surrounding her injuries were never released.
The ride was shut down for the rest of the 2021 season due to the incident.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture completed its six-month investigation into the amusement park and found no laws were broken and is considering the matter closed.