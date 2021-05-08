Man graduates from University of Toledo after serving 27 years in prison

Hundreds of college graduates walked across the stage, but for one it was a lifelong dream. Ralph Warren was pardoned by President Obama after 27 years in prison.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In 2017, after 27 years, Ralph Warren was released from a life sentence in prison he was serving on drug-related charges.

Warren was one of nearly 2,000 people pardoned by former President Barack Obama before Obama left office.

This weekend, Warren became a college graduate from the University of Toledo, with a bachelor's degree in individualized studies.

"That was my dream, to get my degree," said the new UToledo graduate. "A lot of days I just sat [in prison] and thought 'man, you know how you waste your life.' But this has given me the opportunity to do the things I always wanted to do".

After being incarcerated, Warren says he doesn't want to be seen as a person who doesn't contribute to society.

His son, Dominique Warren, says despite spending almost half his life in prison, his father is always giving back to Toledo. The community he was born and raised in.

"Whether it's working with individuals suffering from addiction, individuals that are returning citizens, to youth that are going through juvenile services. He's been paying it forward while he's been in school, while he's been working," said Dominique.

Getting a college degree is a big accomplishment for anyone. Dominique says because of his father's journey, it makes the accomplishment even more amazing and shows anyone can turn their life around.

Getting dressed for my father’s graduation. In 2017, his life sentence was commuted by @BarackObama and today he graduates with his bachelor’s from @UToledo. A redemptive story that has many chapters left. — Dom. W (@NoHudlPolitico) May 8, 2021

At 61-years-old, the former prisoner is proving that it doesn't matter how old you are to achieve your goals. But a bachelor's degree is just the start for him.

"I'm probably going to go and get a Master's after this. This is going to help me excel in the field that I'm in right now," said Ralph. "I'm dealing with a lot of re-entry individuals coming from prison and just making sure they have the resources they need to move forward."

And he does have some words of inspiration for anyone who wants to fulfill a goal or dream in life.

"I don't care how old you get, or how much trouble you may get into. You can always straighten your life up, and move forward and forget those things that are behind you. Just move forward with your life," he said.

Ralph tells WTOL his key to success is to have a great inner circle and people who will have your back no matter the circumstances.