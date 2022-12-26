Family ‘devastated’ by loss of mother, unborn child in Ohio Turnpike crash

Julie Roth and her husband were looking forward to welcoming their third child in spring. Everything changed during a winter storm and a 46-vehicle crash Friday.

On Monday, the family of one of the victims shared more about the beloved wife and mother of two, with another on the way.

Julie Roth was killed in a pileup that spanned a portion of the Ohio Turnpike heading eastbound across Sandusky and Erie counties Friday afternoon. The 37-year-old nurse from Toledo was with her son and daughter, and pregnant with her third child, when her vehicle was one of 46 involved in the massive crash, family said.

Her 4-year-old daughter is recovering from internal bruising and a broken bone. Her 5-year-old son is hospitalized in Detroit with frostbite, broken bones and other injuries, described by family as being non-life-threatening.

Roth and her unborn child did not survive.

Her family released a statement, remembering Roth as a devoted mother.

“Julie was also a beloved wife, and a dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, and niece,” Roth’s family said. “She was an integral part of our family and we are devastated in her loss.”

Roth was in the process of writing a novel and enjoyed gardening and painting. In addition to being a nurse, she had a side business making chocolates and desserts called The Truffle Affair. She and her husband were looking forward to the birth of their third child due in spring, family said.

A GoFundMe set up by family had raised over $55,000 by Monday night for medical expenses and in support of Roth’s surviving children and her husband.

Statement from the family of Julie Roth:

At this time we are asking for privacy as we grieve. Anyone who would like to support this family in covering medical expenses can do so here: https://gofund.me/5cd480f2