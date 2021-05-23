Time is running out: Deadline to enter 'Vax-a-Million' is Sunday night

Ohioans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday to enter for the first round of drawings.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you're 12 years of age and older and have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you have until just before midnight on Sunday to enter for the first round of 'Vax-a-Million.'

The 'Vax-a-Million' lottery program was announced by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month as a way to encourage Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine before the state's health orders lift on June 2.

Five lucky Ohioans 18 years and older will each win $1 million and one person between the ages of 12 and 17 will win a four-year scholarship to any Ohio state college along with room and board.

The deadline to enter the first round of drawings is Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

If you don't sign up by then, you can still enter to win for the next four drawings.

The state says you only have to enter once to become eligible for all five drawings.

