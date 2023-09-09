Police: Backyard 'explosion' in Tiffin caused by man using racing fuel to start a fire while smoking a cigarette

An early investigation indicated the man had a lit cigarette in his mouth while attempting to pour high-octane fuel onto a stack of wood and an explosion occurred.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A man is hospitalized with severe injuries after a backyard explosion overnight in Tiffin.

Tiffin police and Tiffin Fire/Rescue responded to a report of an explosion in the backyard of a residence in the 100 block of Bobb Street just before 4 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Tiffin Police Department. At the scene, offices found a 43-year-old man lying near a stack of wood in “what appeared to be a fire pit area.”

Police believe the man attempted to use a gas can with high-octane racing fuel to start a recreational fire. An early investigation indicated the man had a lit cigarette in his mouth while attempting to pour fuel onto the stack of wood and an explosion occurred.

The man was treated at the scene, taken to the hospital and then flown by helicopter to a Cleveland hospital for further treatment.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene, however, police say that it is believed the explosion was accidental.

The man has not been identified and his current condition is not known.

