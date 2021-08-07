'This means everything to me': Cleveland Metropolitan School District presents honorary diploma in remembrance of Tamir Rice

Tamir's mother, Samaria Rice, accepted the diploma at CMSD's summer commencement ceremony.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District presented an honorary diploma to the mother of 12-year-old Tamir Rice at the district's summer commencement ceremony Friday evening.

Tamir would have been on track to graduate this spring, but his life was cut short after being fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer in November 2014.

The diploma was given to Samaria Rice in the auditorium of CMSD's East Professional Center. Friday's ceremony featured more than 50 seniors representing 17 CMSD high schools.

"I only have the image of a 12-year-old child," Samaria said. "I don't know what he would’ve looked like as a young adult, a teenager."

Samaria said her son may not have been on the stage, but he was still there in spirit.

"I just felt my son’s presence and it was a good feeling," she said, adding she herself was unable to earn her high school diploma. "It would've meant what he was going to do next in life, right?"

In a commencement speech, Ohio State Board of Education member Meryl Johnson spoke words of advice and encouraged students to fight for justice at every turn of life.

"Dr. Martin Luther King said true peace is not merely the absence of tension," she said. "It is the presence of justice."

Author: Dave "Dino" DeNatale, Marisa Saenz

Published: 5:59 PM EDT August 6, 2021

Updated: 2:52 AM EDT August 7, 2021

