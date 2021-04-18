Suspect in custody after carrying firearm on Bowling Green State University campus

According to BGSU police, the suspect is in custody.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after carrying a firearm on the Bowling Green State University campus Sunday afternoon, according to WTOL.

The university warned students on Twitter of a white male wearing a black hoodie with a firearm in the area of Kohl and Carillon.

BGSU told everyone to shelter in place and to not approach the suspect or the area.

SUBJECT HAS BEEN LOCATED & IDENTIFIED. THERE IS NO ONGOING THREAT AT THIS TIME. ALL CLEAR. — Bowling Green State University (@bgsu) April 18, 2021

BGSU police are still investigating the incident.