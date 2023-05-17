Survivor hosting open casting call in Put-in-Bay June 15

Season 44 of the series is nearing the end, with the penultimate episode airing Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBS and the finale airing May 24.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Could you be the second Ohioan in over 40 seasons to win the reality competition series, Survivor?

Survivor is hosting two open casting calls in Put-in-Bay from noon to 4 p.m. on June 15. One of the calls is at The Boardwalk at 341 Bayview Avenue and the other is at The Keys, just down the street, at 227 Bayview Avenue.

Superfans, first-timers and everyone in between are invited to attend. You only need to bring one thing: your ID.

Video submissions are also accepted for those interested in applying. For information on how to submit videos, click here.

Chris Daugherty, a highway construction worker from South Vienna, Ohio, in Clark County, is the only Ohioan to win the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize in the show's 44 seasons.

Daugherty outlasted 17 other contestants in the show's ninth season filmed in Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation east of Australia.

Applicants are required to be at least 16 years old and have a valid U.S. or Canadian passport.

Filming dates for seasons are tentative, according to the Survivor FAQ page.