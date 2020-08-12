Supporters, opponents sound off on bill that would Ohio allow teachers to carry guns

While supporters argue teachers need to be armed, others say schools are the last place where guns are needed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In order to prevent the next mass school shooting, supporters of a bill making its way through the Ohio Statehouse say teachers need to be armed.

“We have got to quick letting our children get slaughtered in schools,” said Jim Irvine, a vocal supporter of Senate Bill 317.

Irvine also runs a company that educates teachers on how to carry a weapon.

“If someone comes in and is a threat, nothing changes. Schools will deal with threats just like they would without armed staff very few threats rise to the level of lethal force,” Irvine said.

Opponents of the bill say schools should be the last place where more guns are needed.

“First and foremost is the security of the gun,” said Libby Wetherholt, a retired Dublin School District teacher.

Wetherhold testified against the bill.

“The teachers should be there protecting the children, not going out looking for an intruder,” she said.

“What we know is bad people come to our schools because they know they are soft targets where no one fights back,” Irvine said.

Under Senate Bill 317, teachers who want to carry a gun can do so without peace officer training.

That requires more than 700 hours of training - something a state appeals court says is required.

That ruling is now under appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court.

“Schools have the authority to control who has a firearm in their buildings and what training they have to comply with that's always been the law,” Irvine said.

Supporters of the bill say its intent is not to replace school resource officers, but to compliment them.

Opponents don't see it that way.

“It's not necessary we don't need guns there,” says Wetherholt.

“It's needed because every school resource officer can't be in every school all the time very few of our school districts have a school resource officer in every one of their school buildings,” Irvine said.

In five states — Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and South Dakota — teachers or other school staff are explicitly authorized by state law to carry firearms in schools, according to a report by the Education Commission of the States.

Another 26 states leave approval, policies and training requirements up to local school districts, or allow teachers with concealed weapons permits to carry firearms in schools.

That means districts can legally allow armed teachers.

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have laws explicitly banning the arming of teachers.

An ongoing court case in Pennsylvania will likely decide whether local districts can decide to arm teachers there.