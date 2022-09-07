x
Ohio

At least 8 northeast Ohio students sick after consuming cannabis gummies

An official from Akron Public Schools said the students involved experienced "varying degrees of nausea and lethargy following the incident."

AKRON, Ohio — At least eight students from a northeast Ohio middle school fell ill after eating cannabis gummies while at school.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Litchfield Community Learning Center in Akron.

One of the students was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The rest involved were all released to their parents or guardians.

It is unknown how the students got ahold of the cannabis gummies.

