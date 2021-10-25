Ohio updates school COVID-19 quarantine guidelines with hope of keeping more kids in the classroom

Ohio schools are given two options students and staff can choose to participate in should they be exposed to someone with COVID-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health provided updated guidance for COVID-19 quarantine procedures in Ohio schools on Monday.

The newly proposed guidance outlines more options for anyone in a K-12 setting who becomes exposed to COVID-19. Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says it was made in an effort to keep more students in the classroom.

Under the newly announced “Mask to Stay” option, those who are directly exposed, regardless of vaccination or previous masking status, can remain in the classroom as long as they:

Wear a mask for 14 days after exposure

Self-monitor for symptoms

Isolate and get tested if they experience symptoms

As long as students and staff meet two safety prevention criteria standards, Vanderhoff says they can discontinue the quarantine process after one week. That means they must show no symptoms and provide a negative COVID-19 test between five to seven days of exposure.

The updated guidance makes it so those exposed can choose to remain in school with a mask on, regardless of whether or not they were wearing a mask or participating in preventative protocols at the time of exposure.

"The updated quarantine guidelines we're sharing today will allow for as much in-school learning as possible even as we continue to battle COVID-19,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

The “Test to Play” option applies to participation in extracurricular activities after a person is exposed to someone with the virus. In that instance, those who are asymptomatic can continue to participate if they:

Wear a mask whenever able (during transportation, in a locker room, etc.)

Take a COVID-19 test as soon as possible after learning about exposure

Take another test within days five and seven of initial exposure

Vanderhoff pointed out the tests can be either a PCR or a rapid antigen test. Those who test negative both times can resume activities.

Vanderhoff said the models are the result of evidence gathered from a test program at school districts in Warren County. Schools and parents can choose to adopt the updated guidance, according to Vanderhoff, emphasizing it is not mandatory.

