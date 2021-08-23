State ride inspectors provide update on Top Thrill Dragster investigation

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is providing an update on its investigation into Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster after a woman was injured by a falling object earlier this month.
You can watch the press conference in the player below.
On Aug. 15, Cedar Point said the female guest was hurt after being hit by a "small metal object" while waiting in line for the ride.
The guest was taken to a local hospital. Officials have not released any additional information about her.
Four days later, the park announced the ride would be closed for the rest of the year in order to conduct a "careful, methodical and thorough" investigation into the ride's safety.