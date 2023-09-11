5 juveniles, driver injured after school bus rollover in Stark County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a bus rolled over on Columbus Road, near Beeson Street in Marlboro Township.

AKRON, Ohio — Five juveniles and a school bus driver are injured after a crash in Stark County Monday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a bus rolled over on Columbus Road, near Beeson Street in Marlboro Township. Stark County Sheriff’s Office told 10TV’s sister station WKYC that the school bus was owned by Marlington Local Schools.

The bus driver, along with five juveniles, were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. There were 20 total occupants on board at the time.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

