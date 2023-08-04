3 taken to hospitals following explosion at Ohio apartment complex

Officials said three people were transported from the scene in multiple medical helicopters; there was no immediate word on their conditions.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say an explosion at an Ohio apartment complex that sent three people to hospitals over the weekend is believed to have been caused by a gas explosion.

Emergency crews in Springfield were called to the Ridgewood Court Townhomes at about 1 p.m. Saturday after the blast. Officials said three people were transported from the scene in multiple medical helicopters; there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Brian Miller, chief of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division, told the Springfield News-Sun that crews had already been dispatched to investigate a reported natural gas leak and were nearby when the explosion occurred. He said the blast sent a large column of smoke rising from the structure that many people in the city might have seen.

Fire crews extinguished flames on two victims in the front yard of the structure and went into the building to rescue a baby, Miller said. The building will likely be torn down, he said. The Red Cross is expected to aid displaced residents, officials said.

About 2 1/2 weeks ago, three construction workers were injured in an explosion after a propane tank was damaged during work on a building about a half-mile from Saturday's blast.