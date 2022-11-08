Authorities: Man exchanges gunfire with police after attempting to breach FBI Cincinnati building

Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said a lockdown is in place for a one-mile radius from the intersection of Smith Road and Center Road.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to a situation involving a man who attempted to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati Thursday morning.

According to the FBI Cincinnati, the armed man attempted to breach the visitor screening facility just after 9 a.m.

After an alarm and response by agents, the man fled north onto Interstate 71.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told WCPO that troopers and the FBI pursued the man. The pursuit went into Clinton County where the suspect and authorities got involved in a standoff near Wilmington.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said law enforcement traded shots with the man who is wearing body armor.

A lockdown is in effect for a one-mile radius from the intersection of Smith Road and Center in Clinton County.

Currently, I-71 is closed in both directions between the U.S. Route 68 exit to the north and the state Route 73 exit to the south. State Route 73 is also closed between Mitchell Roads and state Route 380.