Looking to ski in Ohio? Snow Trails is the only place open for now

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Snow Trails officially kicked off the ski season Friday at the Mansfield resort.

According to the resort, it has a snow base of between six to 18 inches and plans to have all of its 72 snow blowers working 24/7 from now until Christmas.

Colder weather this week will likely cover most of the green patches that are visible on Mount Mansfield. But, even with the green patches, plenty of skiers and boarders took advantage of the man-made snow.

Emma Hutman, from Upper Arlington, brought two of her friends to Snow Trails for snowboarding.

“We all go to college in the South and we don’t have this there. All of us haven’t snowboarded since the sixth grade, so this is our first time out. We just wanted to get back out and try it," Hutman said.

Ski resorts in Ohio have anxiously waited for snow, but without consistently cold temperatures, they’ve only had a few days to make it.

“Well, it’s not been very winter-like. We did have a great snow-making campaign in November where we got 88 hours around the clock,” said Chris Crislip.

Snow Trails said it has 15 of its 19 runs open.